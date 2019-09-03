Granite Investment Partners Stake in At&T (T) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Its Holding by $353,997

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 17,006 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 30,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 11.79 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 14.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Long Road Inv Counsel Lc reported 0.7% stake. Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincluden holds 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,570 shares. Chatham Incorporated has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc owns 320,687 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2.07M shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. 492,084 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Company holds 22,695 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 693,958 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Check Cap Management Ca has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management invested in 24,543 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Park Natl Oh holds 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 258,599 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 31,897 shares to 68,251 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evi Industries Inc by 12,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,181 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 372,885 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 1.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). D Scott Neal holds 36,164 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancshares &, California-based fund reported 13,086 shares. Earnest reported 3,451 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.28% or 9.95M shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 520,715 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 1% or 19.84 million shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 0.32% or 76,204 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.41% or 28.53 million shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt has 6,781 shares.