Granite Investment Partners Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) Has Cut by $583,863 as Market Value Rose; Coresite Realty (COR) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 6,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 159,975 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 27,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 31,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679,000, down from 59,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 146,520 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 370,667 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.81 million activity. $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9. $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0% or 516,948 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 34,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group holds 0% or 141,327 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Gru stated it has 125,687 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 29,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eam Ltd Company invested in 0.54% or 102,728 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 269,826 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 59,947 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 11,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 530 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 13,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 29,300 shares in its portfolio.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,300 shares to 316,800 shares, valued at $26.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 10,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11 million for 23.13 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 4,444 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 978,447 shares in its portfolio. Btim holds 0.43% or 288,288 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 50,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Incorporated holds 28 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 6,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 5.29M shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,052 shares. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 6,106 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 83,353 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 14,594 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 46,590 shares. Fmr Limited holds 1.57M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc reported 11,043 shares stake.