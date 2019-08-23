Granite Investment Partners Raised Scholastic (SCHL) Stake By $1.84 Million; Egain (EGAN) Sentiment Is 1.6

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 48 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold equity positions in Egain Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.26 million shares, up from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Egain Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 15 New Position: 33.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Scholastic Corp (SCHL) stake by 15.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 47,287 shares as Scholastic Corp (SCHL)’s stock declined 14.02%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 357,909 shares with $14.23 million value, up from 310,622 last quarter. Scholastic Corp now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 45,218 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has 15,660 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 346,755 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,878 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Limited Liability holds 650,356 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 168 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2.81M shares. 53,515 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Amer International Gp invested in 21,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). First Mercantile Com owns 2,360 shares. 18,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Millennium Mngmt Limited owns 45,644 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 13,077 shares to 17,006 valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) stake by 11,904 shares and now owns 456,766 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $603,744 for 85.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $205.27 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 59.65 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.54% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 495,110 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 143,796 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.33% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,370 shares.