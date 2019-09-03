Granite Investment Partners Raised Its Nve (NVEC) Position by $345,708 as Valuation Declined; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lifted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $5.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 6.60 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 87.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 7,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 4,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 23,347 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold NVEC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 3.20% less from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co holds 62,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 0.04% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) or 2,932 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 20,235 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 1,164 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 14,600 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). M&T Financial Bank invested in 7,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Dorsey Wright & invested in 0% or 75 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). 114,900 are owned by Renaissance Lc. 12,733 were reported by Wasatch Advsrs.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares to 456,766 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,245 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,700 shares to 331,250 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,005 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).