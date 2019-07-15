Granite Investment Partners Raised Its Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Stake by $4.10 Million; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lifted Matador Res Co (MTDR) Position by $304,418; Share Price Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 42,630 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 240,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,856 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 601,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 2,483 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares to 17,006 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,592 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,376 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 132,985 shares in its portfolio. Century stated it has 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 12,420 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 70,925 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 1,115 shares. Prudential accumulated 0% or 106,674 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 71,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 8,199 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,124 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 40,947 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0% stake. Amarillo Comml Bank holds 0.94% or 123,336 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset reported 0.4% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 510,473 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 323,756 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 30,223 shares. Victory Cap Inc has 0.05% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 1.11 million shares. Invesco owns 999,469 shares. Cwm holds 427,021 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 34,448 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 156,951 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% or 33,656 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 9,800 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

