Granite Investment Partners Raised Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake by $414,494; Qv Investors Position In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Upped

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 24,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 699,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56 million, up from 674,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 714,577 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15033.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 157,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 158,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.68 million, up from 1,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Joint Corp by 69,711 shares to 79,492 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 31,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,265 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 13,875 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.4% or 563,641 shares in its portfolio. 16,222 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 48,407 shares. 6,600 were reported by Numerixs Inv Incorporated. Manufacturers Life The has 624,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 350 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Company. Pembroke Management Limited has invested 1.83% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Morgan Stanley invested in 91,283 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,649 are held by Oppenheimer And. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 2,320 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 79,350 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 279,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 97,780 shares.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akoustis Technologies to Attend the Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming November Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why ON Semiconductor Dropped $1 Billion to Acquire Connectivity Technologist Quantenna – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ubiquiti’s Teleport Could Be a Game-Changer for Home Wi-Fi – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 31,100 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 288,387 shares stake. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Lc has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voya Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 1.88% stake. Aull And Monroe Management owns 1.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,763 shares. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 285,979 shares. Holderness Invs Company stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wallace has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hengehold Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Fincl Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 33,934 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 81,920 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.79M shares. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or has invested 2.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 158,672 were accumulated by Kcm Lc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.