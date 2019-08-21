Granite Investment Partners Position in Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Has Decreased by $309,504; Financial Architects Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $314,820 as Share Price Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 3.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 456,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, down from 468,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 64,919 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.74M for 12.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 19,293 shares to 55,125 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evi Industries Inc by 12,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 38,652 shares to 900 shares, valued at $88,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 38,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,430 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).