Granite Investment Partners Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Lowered by $366,900; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position by $1.41 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 21,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,839 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 39,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.23 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Capital World Investors reported 0.72% stake. Dana Invest Advsr Inc reported 3,454 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 0.36% or 7,755 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 161,838 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15.49 million shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Company has 3,250 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 2.55 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 326,955 shares. 10.05 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. First Amer Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Penbrook Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0.06% or 20,718 shares in its portfolio. Srb accumulated 10,498 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,492 shares to 34,881 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 14,300 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Capital has 1.33% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Lc reported 6,126 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 708 shares. 21,434 are held by Da Davidson &. Fifth Third Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 74,080 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.59% or 166,300 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highvista Strategies invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3,595 are held by Fairfield Bush And Communication. National Pension Ser invested in 0.3% or 258,111 shares. Lifeplan Financial reported 1,929 shares. Aviance Lc stated it has 1,968 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 7,462 shares to 21,859 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 130,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,522 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).