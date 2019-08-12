Granite Investment Partners Lowered Position in Red Hat (RHT) as Share Price Were Volatile; Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding as Stock Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 5,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1093.91. About 17,572 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 24,394 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 50,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 263,128 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 17,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,897 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 1,541 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 45,367 were reported by Guggenheim Lc. Advisors Asset reported 43,798 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Korea has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 23,640 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 99,151 shares. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 1,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 285,547 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,566 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 44,228 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares to 678,300 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 111,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).

