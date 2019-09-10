Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding by $1.48 Million; Share Price Rose; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Valuation Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Its Holding by $7.90 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 10,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 41,245 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 51,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 561,505 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp analyzed 71,775 shares as the company's stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 642,499 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.23M, down from 714,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 232,785 shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $171.78M for 19.33 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 142,415 shares to 913,732 shares, valued at $18.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 53,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.11% stake. Bailard stated it has 7,295 shares. Pnc Fin Group Inc holds 10,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Proshare Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Argent Trust Communication holds 0.2% or 13,237 shares. Nordea Investment Ab reported 238,647 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 258 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 311,563 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 2,806 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Co Limited Com has 16,677 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 644,109 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 31 shares. American Century stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 48,714 shares. Timpani Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,569 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 0% or 26,170 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4.69M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 2,476 shares. 97,407 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Redmile Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,166 shares stake. 6,703 are held by Brown Advisory. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 6,483 shares.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $33.25 million for 26.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.