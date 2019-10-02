Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding in Heritage Commerce (HTBK) by $503,148; Progress Software (PRGS) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 41,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 48,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592,000, down from 90,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 109,502 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 203.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 62,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 289,109 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $337,090 activity. $107,951 worth of stock was bought by Conner Jack W on Friday, May 31. Hallgrimson Steven L. bought 1,000 shares worth $12,164.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 53,494 shares to 87,316 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 12,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $11.74 million for 10.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold HTBK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 5.01% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.