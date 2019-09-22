Granite Investment Partners Lifted Position in Mercury Sys (MRCY) by $643,510 as Market Valuation Rose; Heico New (HEI) Share Value Rose While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.51 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 11,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,343 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 36,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 1.41 million shares traded or 135.58% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 9,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26 million, up from 236,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 369,972 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 4,045 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 9,000 are owned by Axa. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Bbt Capital Lc accumulated 0.24% or 2,955 shares. Caxton Associates L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,837 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 11,093 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 191,025 are owned by Redwood Invs. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 7,235 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 960,395 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Panagora Asset reported 35,261 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 8,219 shares or 0% of the stock.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 95,048 shares to 198,624 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 68,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,264 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Recognized Among Massachusetts’ Fastest Growing Public Companies – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Wins $22M Order for Next-Generation Airborne Radar Processing Subsystems – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Mourns Passing of Board Member George K. Muellner – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mercury Systems, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Trusted Microelectronics Capability for Edge Processing Architectures – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HEICO Corporation Reports Record Operating Income and Net Sales for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Record Net Income for the Nine Months; Full Fiscal Year 2019 Net Sales, Net Income and Cash Flow Growth Estimates Raised – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 66,881 shares to 314,912 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 12,631 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,496 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd holds 0% or 1,322 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Agf Invs Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 29,290 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,484 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.02% or 27,469 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Blair William And Il reported 245,538 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 118,188 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.57M for 55.95 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.