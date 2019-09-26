Granite Investment Partners Lifted Its Mercury Sys (MRCY) Position; Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed By $797,506 Its Cra Intl (CRAI) Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 9,193 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 245,404 shares with $17.26 million value, up from 236,211 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $4.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.18. About 84,836 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) stake by 54.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 20,987 shares as Cra Intl Inc (CRAI)’s stock declined 16.79%. The Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 17,432 shares with $668,000 value, down from 38,419 last quarter. Cra Intl Inc now has $338.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 24,012 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 51,080 shares to 58,197 valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) stake by 27,803 shares and now owns 31,622 shares. Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.28 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased Syneos Health Inc stake by 8,658 shares to 10,248 valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 10,608 shares and now owns 12,945 shares. Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) was raised too.