Granite Investment Partners Lifted By $5.90 Million Its Oceaneering Intl (OII) Position; Lumber Liquidators Holdings Has 1.42 Sentiment

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 68 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 48 sold and trimmed stakes in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 23.23 million shares, up from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 23 Increased: 37 New Position: 31.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) stake by 42.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 295,026 shares as Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII)’s stock declined 20.61%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 985,939 shares with $20.10M value, up from 690,913 last quarter. Oceaneering Intl Inc now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 446,525 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM) stake by 4,143 shares to 4,716 valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 164,132 shares and now owns 856,563 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oceaneering wins order to supply subsea umbilicals for India project – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 1.21M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 29,300 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 170,456 shares. 240,600 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 17,879 shares. Btim has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 57,415 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 211,674 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 13,679 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 15,164 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc reported 463,779 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.06% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 27,307 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 36,905 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $266.35 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $6.31 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber Liquidators too expensive, says founder – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lumber Liquidators settles overtime case – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber Liquidators +16% amid go-private talk – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 391,825 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Advisors Llc has 2.07% invested in the company for 313,243 shares. The New York-based Claar Advisors Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 423,911 shares.