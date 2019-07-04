Granite Investment Partners Increases Stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS); Capital Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by $1.15 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 138,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 430,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 291,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 259,162 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,698 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 49,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,530 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 1.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1.07 million shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2.42% or 4.53 million shares. Private Wealth has 2,766 shares. Tortoise Inv Llc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Haverford Trust has 0.78% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meyer Handelman Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated reported 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement reported 30,429 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Telos Capital Management owns 23,433 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 134,947 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Professional Advisory Serv stated it has 154,178 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares to 17,006 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $998,714 activity. $331,732 worth of stock was sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15.