Granite Investment Partners Increases Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC); Landec (LNDC) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Holding by $634,800

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.11M market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 200,783 shares traded or 44.32% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 189,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 402,725 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.14% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Delphi Ma owns 1.59% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 135,970 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Atria Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,578 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 43,383 shares. 16,009 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation. James invested in 1,800 shares. Guggenheim invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 376,870 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 976,477 shares stake. Tower Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. First Manhattan invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares to 84,214 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,211 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 286,060 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.5% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 830,683 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 15,626 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 298,473 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 58,174 shares in its portfolio. Natl Invest Ser Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,420 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer Group accumulated 96,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 7,483 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 63,998 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Financial reported 300 shares. Boston Partners holds 61,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio.