Granite Investment Partners Increased Stake in Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) by $928,074 as Valuation Rose; Vision Capital Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 74.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 8,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 32,121 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 560,616 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,797 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs, a Louisiana-based fund reported 42,187 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 6,500 shares. Smith Salley & accumulated 16,504 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc stated it has 14,088 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc has 0.93% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,817 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 9,077 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited holds 8,038 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.21% or 57,483 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,849 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 449,809 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Blume Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 120 shares. Diligent Invsts Llc has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,297 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 1.57% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Holds Shareowners’ Meeting, Elects Board Members – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Waives Shipping Fees, Offers Discounts To Woo More Small Business – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Completes Major Modernization Of Louisville Ground Hub – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using UPS to Profit from Job Growth and AMZNâ€™s Success – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Serious Concerns About Grand Canyon Education’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Strategic Education Expands Presence with 1st Atlanta Campus – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Canyon Education Is Still A Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fin owns 0.28% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 999,487 shares. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 1,115 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,318 shares. Rmb Management reported 0.04% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 529,763 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 71,993 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated holds 0.04% or 256,117 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.25% or 185,800 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. 79,127 are held by Nicholas Invest Partners Lp. Hrt Fincl Ltd accumulated 3,854 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 3,000 are owned by Yorktown Mngmt Rech.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 115,039 shares to 376,293 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,795 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).