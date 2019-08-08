Granite Investment Partners Increased Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $4.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Value Rose While United Asset Strategies Lifted by $2.32 Million Its Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 19,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 49,817 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 30,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 927,046 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 221,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 833,856 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares to 34,273 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,253 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 50,215 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.18% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,510 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Majedie Asset Management Limited reported 0.76% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 15,154 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 75,287 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 238 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.2% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fil has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 122,653 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Cognios Lc has 0.79% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 18,766 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26,461 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,766 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt accumulated 94,168 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 13,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 23,321 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,667 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 13.83 million shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 141,552 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 2.71M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Old Savings Bank In invested in 0.01% or 11,116 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 155 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0% stake. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 7,300 shares.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After shootings, tech companies pressured to pull plug on 8chan – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics to build new facility in Florida – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Neon Therapeutics’ Personal Neoantigen Vaccine Study Demonstrates Prolonged Progression-Free Survival in Advanced or Metastatic Melanoma, Non-Small Cell Lung and Bladder Cancers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.