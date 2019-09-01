Granite Investment Partners Holds Stake in Cytosorbents (CTSO); As Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Stock Value Declined, Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.28M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 87.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 51,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 58,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 96,065 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 15,284 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. New York-based American Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Citadel Advsr Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 16,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 38,800 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 322,385 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,096 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 298,386 shares. 168,800 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Aqr Ltd owns 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 32,737 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,395 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56,067 shares to 70,008 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,245 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 34,448 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.00M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 21,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.13% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 1.45 million are owned by Waddell & Reed Incorporated. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Federated Invsts Pa reported 19,837 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Midwest State Bank Tru Division owns 17,493 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Corecommodity Management Limited Com holds 0.7% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 63,598 shares. Proshare Llc owns 26,222 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 5,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 4.68 million shares.