Granite Investment Partners Holds Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC); Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Position Lifted by Ami Asset Management Corp

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 419,314 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 189,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 135,609 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Northern Tru owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 233,767 shares. North Star Management Corporation invested in 21,242 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 0.31% or 337,656 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 191,314 shares. Muzinich Com reported 1.18 million shares. Ent Svcs owns 600 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 249,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 25 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma stated it has 1.59% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hightower Advisors has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares to 26,465 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 123,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,052 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 59,614 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 14,966 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 26,969 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 9,944 shares. Blair William Il owns 169,712 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 51,432 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Management Ks stated it has 0.16% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Everence Mngmt holds 0.05% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 5,310 shares. Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 1.73% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 14,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 251 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) by 4,418 shares to 210,019 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 89,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,224 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

