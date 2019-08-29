Granite Investment Partners Holding in Wageworks (WAGE) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Smart Portfolios Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $391,017 as Stock Price Rose

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 2.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 17,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 36,358 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 18,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. — WAGE; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES & PROVIDES UPDATE ON; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS IS UNDERTAKING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CFO; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Due to Volume of Transactions Processed by Company and Multiple Platforms, Effort Is Extensive But Manageable — Filing; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Statements Aren’t Comprehensive Statement of Company’s Financial Results for This Period — Filing; 07/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. – WAGE; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Audit Found Material Weakness in Internal Control Related to Managing Change, Assessing Risk; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Undertaking a Search for a Permanent Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,294 shares to 41,245 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,324 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WageWorks Stockholders Approve Acquisition by HealthEquity NYSE:WAGE – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WageWorks Appoints Carol Goode to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shopify, WageWorks, and Sanmina Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WAGEWORKS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% or 164,002 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 56,700 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 8,358 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Millennium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,357 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.02% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.01% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 212,235 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 1,135 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.04% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) or 746,735 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 3,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma accumulated 6.13 million shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 3,883 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 3,365 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,127 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx reported 29,634 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Partners Lc has 0.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,540 shares. State Street holds 115.40M shares. Clark Cap Management accumulated 0.91% or 308,633 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartwell J M Lp owns 5,310 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 4,194 shares. Arrow Corporation has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 21,187 shares to 107,014 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,897 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).