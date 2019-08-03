Granite Investment Partners Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Position Maintained by Falcon Edge Capital Lp

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 69,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 236,211 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, down from 305,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 374,145 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity, California-based fund reported 28,942 shares. Products Ltd Liability accumulated 43,022 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.02% or 16,632 shares. 35,485 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc reported 1.43% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 183,394 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 1.28M were reported by Bamco Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 64,169 shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc holds 125,141 shares. Proshare Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,506 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Old National Bancorporation In invested in 0.02% or 5,687 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 126,374 shares to 690,913 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 319,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mark Aslett Elected to Aerospace Industries Association Executive Committee – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Congratulates Boeing on KC-46A Pegasus Tanker Deliveries to U.S. Air Force – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Mourns Passing of Board Member George K. Muellner – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Receives $6.5M Order for Sensor Fusion Processing Subsystems – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 609 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 710 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pentwater Cap Lp invested in 1.77M shares or 4.07% of the stock. Water Island Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.64% stake. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 57,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arizona State Retirement owns 48,196 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 895,142 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co holds 617 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 87,958 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 629,683 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Ltd stated it has 4.44% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.