Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding; As Encana (ECA) Market Value Declined, Shell Asset Management Co Has Raised Stake by $331,730

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 47,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 129,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, up from 81,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 15.53 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 166.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 152,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 243,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 91,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.24 million market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. It is down 18.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,029 shares to 418,365 shares, valued at $43.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,595 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

