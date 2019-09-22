Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Healthstream (HSTM) Position; First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake By $14.72 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 28.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 154,900 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 386,873 shares with $36.88M value, down from 541,773 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 960,131 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Healthstream Inc (HSTM) stake by 8.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 55,945 shares as Healthstream Inc (HSTM)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 678,991 shares with $17.56M value, up from 623,046 last quarter. Healthstream Inc now has $863.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 103,219 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $142,907 was made by MCLAREN JEFFREY L on Monday, August 12. $388,500 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was sold by REBROVICK LINDA.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -4.39% below currents $102.84 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight”. UBS maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

