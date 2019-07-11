Granite Investment Partners Has Upped By $324,849 Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Holding; Intuit Has 1.02 Sentiment

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) stake by 89.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 46,407 shares as Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)’s stock rose 1.87%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 98,321 shares with $719,000 value, up from 51,914 last quarter. Riverview Bancorp Inc now has $188.90M valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 42,180 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview

Intuit Inc (INTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 318 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 312 cut down and sold their equity positions in Intuit Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 221.14 million shares, down from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intuit Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 24 to 27 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 275 Increased: 219 New Position: 99.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 87,837 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,508 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.39M shares. State Street Corporation holds 332,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 113,195 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 64,033 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) or 72 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 17,600 shares. 28,343 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 144,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 69,598 shares to 236,211 valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,645 shares and now owns 54,324 shares. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.24% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $278.22. About 1.51M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 170,000 shares or 7.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.66% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 6.58% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,449 shares.

