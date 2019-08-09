Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Applied Matls (AMAT) Position; A. O. Smith (AOS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) latest ratings:

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 62.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Applied Matls Inc now has $45.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 3.38M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 731,086 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.82 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15.