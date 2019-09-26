Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position in Donaldson (DCI) by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined; Personal Capital Advisors Holds Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 23,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $854,000, down from 39,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 132,711 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 268,888 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.38M, up from 260,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.73. About 374,889 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6,372 shares to 62,506 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 16,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 112,331 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 33,809 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 4.4% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 521,941 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 155,128 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 213,685 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Btim Corp accumulated 1.3% or 1.96M shares. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 1.00M shares. 75,405 are owned by Stephens Ar. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 72 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Signaturefd holds 972 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co invested 0.75% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 107,172 shares.

