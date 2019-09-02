Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $4.44 Million; As Deluxe (DLX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered by $452,360 Its Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 24,394 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 50,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 6,980 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 260,764 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 10,719 shares to 36,149 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp has 3.35 million shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 6,897 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.28M shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity, California-based fund reported 133,218 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.55% or 247,890 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 15,909 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 8,062 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allstate Corp has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Assetmark Incorporated reported 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Limited Liability accumulated 4,781 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tompkins Fin holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omni Ptnrs Llp has invested 13.61% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 16,597 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.01% or 28,041 shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 9,440 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 492,207 shares stake. Atria Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 5,967 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 5,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 31,569 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc accumulated 10,865 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 731,488 shares. Carroll accumulated 28 shares. 551,784 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Kirr Marbach Limited Company In owns 117,427 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Spark Management Lc accumulated 0.34% or 165,900 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $68.50 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 48,805 shares to 424,298 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).