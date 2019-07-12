Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Share Value Rose; Dudley & Shanley Holding in Servicemaster Global (SERV) Lowered by $7.63 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 165,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 617,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83 million, down from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 542,730 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, down from 97,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $203.1. About 10.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 39.24% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $65.14 million for 27.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

