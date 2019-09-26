Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Its Position in Oceaneering Intl (OII) as Market Valuation Declined; First Merchants Has Decreased Its Holding in Alliant Com (LNT) as Stock Value Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 295,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 985,939 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.10M, up from 690,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 612,705 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 14,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 93,198 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 107,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 391,619 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oceaneering wins order to supply subsea umbilicals for India project – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oceaneering Awarded Contract to Supply Umbilicals and Distribution Hardware for Mozambique LNG Project – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oceaneering (OII) Announces Charles W. Davison, Jr. to Succeed Clyde W. Hewlett as COO – StreetInsider.com” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oceaneering International Stock Advanced Nearly 22% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Art Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 87,839 shares. 1.92 million were accumulated by Citadel Ltd. Sprucegrove Invest Management reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 72,439 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 48,313 shares. 120,851 are owned by Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated. Tortoise Cap Limited Co holds 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 27 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Company Lc has 0.03% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 2.27M shares. Optimum Inv Advsr has 400 shares. 55,345 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.05% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 120,800 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Violet Inc by 42,105 shares to 85,310 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy Alliant Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliant Energy declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 1.63% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 67,133 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp. Horizon Invests Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,823 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.05% or 190,425 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 29,755 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 297 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 9,709 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% stake. Symons Inc holds 162,967 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Everett Harris Ca invested in 45,574 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd owns 26,000 shares. Hartford Management invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.