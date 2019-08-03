Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Its Position in Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) by $4.10 Million as Stock Price Rose; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding Has Lifted by Cannell Capital Llc

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 240,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 842,856 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 601,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 122,596 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 110,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 888,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 777,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 438,387 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mngmt Company Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 49,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 0% or 5,864 shares in its portfolio. 263,337 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 179,777 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 128,500 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 134,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 26,259 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0.02% or 15,166 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares to 84,214 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,006 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. AVERY PAUL E bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061. Another trade for 93,742 shares valued at $2.75M was made by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Mgmt Ltd holds 3.09% or 60,500 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Ct reported 884,526 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 60,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 58,240 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 18,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 102,642 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc reported 80,005 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 7,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 286 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Amer Gp stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 81 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,563 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).