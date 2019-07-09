Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $394,494; Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Maintained by Menta Capital Llc

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 3.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, up from 95,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 5.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 14,103 shares to 33,249 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,100 shares, and cut its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 123,299 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,008 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).