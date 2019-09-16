Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Holding; THL Credit (TCRD) Has 0.71 Sentiment

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.79, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 17 funds started new and increased positions, while 24 cut down and sold their positions in THL Credit Inc. The funds in our database now have: 12.28 million shares, down from 12.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding THL Credit Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) stake by 46.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 41,929 shares as Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 48,293 shares with $592,000 value, down from 90,222 last quarter. Heritage Commerce Corp now has $533.73M valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 83,732 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HTBK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 5.01% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% or 1.80 million shares. 4,344 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.01% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has 27,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,308 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). 710 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors invested in 0% or 18,322 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,535 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity invested in 0% or 22,768 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 195,937 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co reported 369,178 shares. 140,050 are owned by Victory Mgmt. 1.05M are owned by Westwood Gru Inc.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 7,204 shares to 16,016 valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,037 shares and now owns 4,721 shares. Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $11.74M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $337,090 activity. Shares for $12,164 were bought by Hallgrimson Steven L.. 9,020 shares valued at $107,951 were bought by Conner Jack W on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $60,482 was bought by DiNapoli Jason Philip.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.26 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $7.14M for 7.39 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,648 activity.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.48% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. for 886,403 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.81 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 338,199 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 103,315 shares.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $211.24 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.