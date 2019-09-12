Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted By $1.65 Million Its Knowles (KN) Holding; Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 8.60% above currents $21.87 stock price. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Industrial Alliance Securities maintained Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. See Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) latest ratings:

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Knowles Corp (KN) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 91,519 shares as Knowles Corp (KN)'s stock rose 9.70%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 1.43 million shares with $26.12 million value, up from 1.33 million last quarter. Knowles Corp now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 233,648 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “If You Had Bought Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 66% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019.