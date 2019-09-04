Granite Investment Partners Has Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $1.23 Million; Market Value Declined; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Declined, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Position by $3.79 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 2,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,452 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, up from 19,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $414.25. About 323,400 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 17/05/2018 – Assessing BlackRock’s Acorns Bet — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings: $6.70 per share vs. $6.39 expected; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL – INVOLVED PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 63,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 405,229 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.62 million, down from 468,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 2.69M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 115,039 shares to 376,293 shares, valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,465 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 1.30M shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $70.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr by 106,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

