Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Fireeye (FEYE) Holding by $474,908 as Stock Value Declined; Range Res (RRC) Holder Hightower Advisors Has Increased Stake by $1.12 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 180.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 186,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 289,629 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 103,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 12.40M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 33,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 109,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 143,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 2.09 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Prtn Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 109,274 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company owns 43,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 35,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny, New York-based fund reported 11,035 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc stated it has 20,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Mariner Lc holds 0.23% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 1.32M shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 37,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Inc accumulated 4,160 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,850 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs. 15.65M are held by Shapiro Cap Limited Company. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 723,025 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.16M are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 680 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 27,581 shares to 36,615 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye (FEYE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Grp Inc holds 17,385 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 341,839 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.2% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Psagot Investment House holds 0.11% or 374,750 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Shelton Mngmt owns 14,087 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 11,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 10,070 shares stake. Kennedy Capital Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 1.14 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Matthew 25 Mngmt owns 985,000 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 35,083 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 113,496 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 35,310 shares to 74,201 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).