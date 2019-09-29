Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased By $1.03 Million Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Caredx Com (CDNA) Position By $1.28 Million

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Caredx Inc Com (CDNA) stake by 30.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 36,453 shares as Caredx Inc Com (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 83,112 shares with $2.99M value, down from 119,565 last quarter. Caredx Inc Com now has $925.24M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,561 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) stake by 46.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc analyzed 114,020 shares as Mitek Sys Inc (MITK)'s stock declined 16.82%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 129,932 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 243,952 last quarter. Mitek Sys Inc now has $378.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 195,673 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Kornit Digital Ltd Ord Ils0.01 stake by 20,037 shares to 1.06M valued at $33.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc Com stake by 114,082 shares and now owns 689,542 shares. Shotspotter Inc Com was raised too.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 210,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 50,911 shares. M&T State Bank Corp reported 5,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And reported 81,992 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 35,779 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc owns 11,105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Gagnon Advsr Limited has invested 6.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Cadence Capital Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,157 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 727,673 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 9,613 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 3,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc has 0.22% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1.84 million shares. Blackrock reported 2.81M shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has 9,235 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems has $14 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 40.81% above currents $9.41 stock price. Mitek Systems had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Roth Capital. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12.5 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.57% or 421,230 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 73,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,132 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 56,802 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 41,619 shares or 0% of the stock. 432,493 were accumulated by S Squared Tech Ltd Liability. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 339,792 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd invested in 0.01% or 122,761 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The New York-based Teton Advisors has invested 0.08% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 24,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,911 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Co reported 184,918 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 5,084 shares to 16,510 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 20,071 shares and now owns 119,603 shares. Docusign Inc was raised too.