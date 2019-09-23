Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Cytosorbents (CTSO) by $469,026; As Boeing (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Baxter Bros Has Boosted Its Stake

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 70.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 78,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 32,359 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 110,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 146,300 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,928 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Professional Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 3,590 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 324,081 shares. United Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 7,735 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Limited holds 0.41% or 9,743 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 542,096 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 116,552 shares. 26,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Beacon Fincl reported 898 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc owns 17,636 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited accumulated 1,494 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 51,875 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 705 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,395 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 46,733 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 8,410 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 24,860 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 522,438 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,693 shares in its portfolio. 13,000 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Moreover, Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has 0.13% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Spark Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,800 shares. Creative Planning holds 34,390 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Barclays Pcl owns 19,740 shares. 1.38M are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 24,382 shares to 699,148 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR).

