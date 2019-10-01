Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Its Simulations Plus (SLP) Stake; SAKER AVIATION SERVICES (SKAS) SI Increased By 250%

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) stake by 46.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 31,828 shares as Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)’s stock rose 70.94%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 36,423 shares with $1.04M value, down from 68,251 last quarter. Simulations Plus Inc now has $608.34 million valuation. It closed at $34.7 lastly. It is down 120.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package

SAKER AVIATION SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:SKAS) had an increase of 250% in short interest. SKAS’s SI was 700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 200 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 0 days are for SAKER AVIATION SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s short sellers to cover SKAS’s short positions. The stock increased 14.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 2,040 shares traded or 41.96% up from the average. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Simulations Plus Partners with Clinical-Stage Biotech Company to Develop Novel Dosing Models – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Simulations Plus, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SLP) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simulations Plus (SLP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58 million for 96.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 6,285 shares to 26,989 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 59,670 shares and now owns 89,104 shares. Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. State Street reported 0% stake. Bahl & Gaynor holds 124,012 shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 29,076 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp accumulated 15,925 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.53% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% or 3,281 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 19,784 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc has 25,921 shares. 24,012 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 7,600 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). 9,772 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.01% or 558,100 shares in its portfolio.