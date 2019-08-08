Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position in Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) by $309,504 as Share Price Declined; As The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shares Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Raised by $57.84 Million Its Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 456,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, down from 468,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 153,247 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 11.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474.41M, up from 9.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 20.94 million shares traded or 126.68% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $260.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 90,019 shares to 507,599 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 92,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).