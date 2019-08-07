Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Dexcom (DXCM) Holding; Shorts at TECHCARE (TECR) Lowered By 96.43%

TECHCARE CORP (OTCMKTS:TECR) had a decrease of 96.43% in short interest. TECR’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 96.43% from 2,800 shares previously. The stock increased 26.32% or $0.0329 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1579. About 5,000 shares traded. TechCare Corp. (OTCMKTS:TECR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 39.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc analyzed 26,461 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)'s stock rose 32.25%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 40,795 shares with $4.86M value, down from 67,256 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.31. About 631,083 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) stake by 29,769 shares to 64,133 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novocure Ltd stake by 63,491 shares and now owns 396,158 shares. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Mackay Shields Lc reported 11.83M shares stake. Artisan Prns Lp accumulated 0.27% or 1.16M shares. Spark Investment Ltd Llc owns 51,800 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 12,048 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 200 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 643,552 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 8,084 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.92% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gam Ag owns 8,347 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 5,515 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 11,435 shares. Allstate invested in 2,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,400 activity. Murphy Patrick Michael sold $57,104 worth of stock. 6,000 shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R, worth $893,400 on Monday, February 11.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $18600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $160 target.