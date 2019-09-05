Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding as Share Value Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $345,348

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 56,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 70,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 126,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 9.74M shares traded or 47.59% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,721 shares to 40,966 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Asset holds 100,672 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 22.46M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.5% or 5.50 million shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) reported 962 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Western Cap Mngmt holds 5,613 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Republic Invest reported 3.48M shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.18% or 299,267 shares. The New York-based Element Capital Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smart Portfolios Limited Company holds 3,730 shares. 113,772 are held by Adams Asset Limited.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74 million for 70.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 46,407 shares to 98,321 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Joint Corp by 69,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).