Granite Investment Partners Has Boosted Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $7.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jacobs & Co Upped Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by $2.63 Million as Stock Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 178,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75 million, up from 193,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 418,616 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,798 shares to 66,347 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,387 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,399 shares to 43,590 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,913 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).