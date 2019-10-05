Granite Investment Partners Decreased Its Ezcorp (EZPW) Stake; FLOW TRADERS COOPERATIEF U A ORDINARY SH (FLTDF) Shorts Raised By 5.43%

FLOW TRADERS COOPERATIEF U A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) had an increase of 5.43% in short interest. FLTDF’s SI was 908,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.43% from 861,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9083 days are for FLOW TRADERS COOPERATIEF U A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s short sellers to cover FLTDF’s short positions. It closed at $28.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) stake by 46.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 53,798 shares as Ezcorp Inc (EZPW)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 61,896 shares with $586,000 value, down from 115,694 last quarter. Ezcorp Inc now has $338.49 million valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 430,219 shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Wilshire invested in 589,149 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 32,073 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 4,181 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 13,812 shares. Lonestar Capital Lc reported 773,004 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies invested in 21,022 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 127,639 were reported by Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has 33,249 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 78,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 156 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 383,287 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 81,400 shares.

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EZCORP Announces Board Leadership Changes – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why United States Steel, EZCORP, and Seagate Technology Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dragon Victory International leads gainers, EZCORP and Leju Holdings the only losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 9,193 shares to 245,404 valued at $17.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 19,741 shares and now owns 645,334 shares. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) was raised too.

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $9.97 million for 8.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flow Traders N.V. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Go Long On A Trade War With Flow Traders – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Do You Fear Volatility? Buy Flow Traders – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Use Volatility To Your Advantage With These 3 Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2018. More interesting news about Flow Traders N.V. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLOW TRADERS 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave’s Downward Spiral Creates Opportunities For This 9.5% Yield REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.