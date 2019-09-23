Granite Investment Partners Decreased Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Holding; Shorts at Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Lowered By 39.2%

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) stake by 46.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 41,929 shares as Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 48,293 shares with $592,000 value, down from 90,222 last quarter. Heritage Commerce Corp now has $523.72M valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 36,674 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) had a decrease of 39.2% in short interest. PLPC’s SI was 19,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.2% from 32,400 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s short sellers to cover PLPC’s short positions. The SI to Preformed Line Products Company’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1,786 shares traded. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 33.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $11.74M for 11.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) stake by 91,519 shares to 1.43M valued at $26.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Liveramp Hldgs Inc stake by 8,722 shares and now owns 25,353 shares. Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $337,090 activity. The insider Conner Jack W bought $107,951. Shares for $60,039 were bought by DiNapoli Jason Philip on Friday, June 7. The insider Hallgrimson Steven L. bought 1,000 shares worth $12,164.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $273.84 million. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires.