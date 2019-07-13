Granite Investment Partners Decreased At&T (T) Position; Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 51 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 35 sold and reduced their stock positions in Horizon Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 20.41 million shares, up from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Horizon Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 15.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 43.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,077 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 17,006 shares with $533,000 value, down from 30,083 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $245.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Appfolio Inc stake by 45,127 shares to 291,070 valued at $23.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Wtr Res Inc stake by 36,066 shares and now owns 77,156 shares. Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 477,025 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 264,715 shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co has invested 0.81% in the stock. Tradition Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 143,954 shares.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 47,900 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) has declined 17.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) 1Q EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP HBNC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horizon Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Horizon Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $734.36 million. The firm offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $67,779 activity.