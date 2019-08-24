Granite Investment Partners Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised By $4.05 Million Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 20.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 16,798 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 66,347 shares with $16.41M value, down from 83,145 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 1387.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 28,299 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 30,338 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 2,039 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $47.34B valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.58% or 93,026 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp accumulated 0.07% or 22,614 shares. Blackrock owns 19.66 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 2,126 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company holds 5,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Amer has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 32,248 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,747 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 1,998 shares. Pnc Service Grp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 921,116 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,897 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,985 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bamco, New York-based fund reported 344 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 9,799 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $143.71’s average target is -1.81% below currents $146.36 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $128 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Northcoast downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Friday, April 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $14400 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 42,458 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Clough Cap Partners Lp accumulated 1% or 46,095 shares. Oarsman invested in 0.74% or 6,289 shares. Old Fincl Bank In reported 6,220 shares. 7,908 were accumulated by Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Co. Allen Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.57% or 460,961 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ifrah Fincl Services holds 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,373 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 15.36 million shares. Mairs & holds 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 530,171 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.73% or 186,672 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company invested in 0.6% or 31,725 shares. First Fincl Corp In invested in 1,575 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 385,399 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Triangle Secs Wealth Management owns 5,323 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 47,196 shares to 122,547 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) stake by 22,743 shares and now owns 158,456 shares. Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was raised too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.