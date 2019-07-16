Granite Investment Partners Cut Its Mercury Sys (MRCY) Position; Neptune Wellness Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NEPT) Shorts Increased By 11.18%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT) had an increase of 11.18% in short interest. NEPT’s SI was 4.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.18% from 4.02 million shares previously. With 734,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s short sellers to cover NEPT’s short positions. The SI to Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 8.13%. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 756,123 shares traded. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has risen 44.93% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NEPT News: 20/05/2018 – WORLEYPARSONS LTD – NEPTUNE ENERGY AWARDS OFFSHORE TIE-BACK CONTRACT-WOR.AX; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Neptune 2 Rover & Docker Service 664C80237 – 36C26218Q0503; 23/04/2018 – Neptune Plans to Sell Inaugural High-Yield Bonds in U.S., Europe; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Neptune Aviation Transport Services, Inc; 14/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE’S NEPTUNE GAS PLANT HAS SHUT: NOTICE TO SHIPPERS; 20/05/2018 – WorleyParsons Says Wins Neptune Energy Contact for Nova Field Tie-back; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 14/03/2018 – Infra investor sells Neptune transmission stake; 14/05/2018 – NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LTD NMS.AX – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 17.34 PCT TO $67.7 MLN

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 69,598 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 19.21%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 236,211 shares with $15.14 million value, down from 305,809 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $3.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 65,788 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company has market cap of $401.71 million. The firm develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.14M for 44.46 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.