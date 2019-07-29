Granite Investment Partners Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.20 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Holding Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, down from 97,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 10.04M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Ben Mezrich – who wrote the book on Facebook – says our relationship with the social network is ‘built on lies’; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,767 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 billion, up from 20,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $171.01. About 825,415 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.22 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

