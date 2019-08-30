Granite Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); As Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Lifted Holding

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 156,028 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $511.66. About 235,224 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares to 236,211 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,592 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.